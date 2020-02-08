Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,286. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

