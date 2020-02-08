Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,286. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
