Brokerages Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Dmc Global also posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.87. 163,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,778. The firm has a market cap of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Dmc Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 916,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dmc Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 304,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dmc Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dmc Global by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

