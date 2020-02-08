Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $17.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.30 million to $71.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.93 million, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $257.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

