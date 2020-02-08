Brokerages Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research reported sales of $20.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $106.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.50 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. 555,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $577.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of -0.64. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

