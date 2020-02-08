Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. 2,557,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,085. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

