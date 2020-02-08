Brokerages Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05.

ACER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,038. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

