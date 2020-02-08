Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,975. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

