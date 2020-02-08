British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), approximately 6,617 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.95).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

About British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

