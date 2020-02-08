British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $2,030,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,619. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

