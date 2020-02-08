Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BCO has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
BCO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 870,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.
