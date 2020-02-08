Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BCO has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

BCO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 870,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

