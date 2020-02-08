Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Trading Down 8.4%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49, approximately 2,448,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,621,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,949 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

