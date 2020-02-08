BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Tops $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,559.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,066.40 or 2.04567302 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024944 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

