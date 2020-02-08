BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. BRF has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BRF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 74,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BRF by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 442,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRF by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 1,508,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRF by 19,847.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 111,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

