BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

