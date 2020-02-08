Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

BREE opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.25).

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

