BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 525

BP (LON:BP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 602.35 ($7.92).

Get BP alerts:

LON:BP opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Thursday. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 484.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 497.23.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.