Bottos Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $452,415.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.05873152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00129246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003154 BTC.

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, OTCBTC, Bibox, Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

