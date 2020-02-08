Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.74-1.79 EPS.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 8,381,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

