Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.74-1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,381,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

