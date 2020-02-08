Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.742-2.792 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.74-1.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

