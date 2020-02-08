Boral (ASX:BLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.92

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.29. Boral shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 8,964,610 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$4.79 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Boral Company Profile (ASX:BLD)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

