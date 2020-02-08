Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

