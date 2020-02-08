Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.70 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.83 EPS.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.72. 1,168,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 10,123 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $430,126.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

