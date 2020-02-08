Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Downgraded to Reduce at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.88.

TSE:BNP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 123,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,249. Bonavista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

