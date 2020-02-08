Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $333.00 by UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $333.00 target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -280.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.75. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.