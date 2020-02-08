Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $337.50

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective increased by Zacks Investment Research to $337.50 in a research note released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $352.28.

BA stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

