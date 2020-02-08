BNP Paribas’ (BNP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.81 ($63.73).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.83 ($60.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.90. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

