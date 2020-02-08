B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79, approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

BMRRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.