bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $126.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,300. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.