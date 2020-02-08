Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.33

Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and traded as high as $95.68. Blackmores shares last traded at $91.30, with a volume of 89,755 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$87.57 and its 200 day moving average is A$84.78.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

