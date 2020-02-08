Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.97. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 48,505 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.70 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.81.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

