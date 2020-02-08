Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $17,290.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00770724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

