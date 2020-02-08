BitSend Price Hits $0.0074 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BitSend has a market cap of $192,670.00 and $163.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01281178 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000965 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,137,725 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.