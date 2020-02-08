Bitcloud Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $59,629.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,330,635 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

