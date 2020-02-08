Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.51 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 55.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $14.51 million and $223.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $32.24 or 0.00326243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 165.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

