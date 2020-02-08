BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 156,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

