Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

BIIB opened at $338.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

