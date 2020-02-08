Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Leerink Swann

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective boosted by Leerink Swann from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.69.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,722,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

