Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.40. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,722,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

