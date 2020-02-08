Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from to in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.69.

BIIB traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

