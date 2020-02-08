BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.00.

BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.06. The company had a trading volume of 149,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,379. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.83. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.85, for a total value of $435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

