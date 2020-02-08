Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bill.com updated its FY20 guidance to (0.32-0.30) EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.10-0.09) EPS.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,355. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

