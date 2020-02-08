BidaskClub Upgrades The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 455,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $13,381,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

