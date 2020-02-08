BidaskClub Upgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 336,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,910. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $310.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.