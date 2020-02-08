BidaskClub Upgrades GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLIBA. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. 424,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,431. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $75.70.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 609.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

