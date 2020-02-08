BidaskClub Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.15.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.26. 2,522,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,792,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

