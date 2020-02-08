BidaskClub Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. 527,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.