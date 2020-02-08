BidaskClub Lowers Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 693,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $595.79 million, a P/E ratio of 365.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

