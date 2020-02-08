BidaskClub Downgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Buy

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 558,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,336. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,120.12 and a beta of 1.03.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 19,444 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $450,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,845 shares of company stock worth $8,454,778. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.