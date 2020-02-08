BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $52.53

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $52.53. BHP Group shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 2,097,569 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in BHP Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,620,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 205,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

